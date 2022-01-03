A fire at the Wendy's on North Road Street in Elizabeth City Monday morning caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the restaurant and forced employees to evacuate.
No injuries were reported in the fire at 1239 N. Road Street reported at 8:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated late Monday morning but Elizabeth City Fire Chief Chris Carver said employees heard what they thought was lightning striking the building.
"The people who were inside the building said that's what it sounded like," Carver said.
He noted the fire was reported during a period of time when lightning was prevalent in the area.
Everyone in the building was safely evacuated, Carver said.
Firefighters from both the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank Providence Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
Carver said the full extent of the damage to the building would not be known until later but he confirmed that there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the interior.
The worst damage appeared to be to the kitchen area, but Carver said the point where the fire started had not yet been determined.
The storm that brought the lightning strike Wendy's employees heard also downed a tree onto a house in Camden County. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell had no report on the extent of the damage to the house but said no injuries were reported.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said the tree fell on the house at 117 Shipyard Road. A deputy was dispatched to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and observed that a tree had fallen through the roof of the house.
No one was at home at the time of the incident, according to the deputy.
Electricity was also out on the entire north side of Elizabeth City after a tree fell on a power line near Rosedale Drive. The falling tree downed power lines on Rosedale and on nearby U.S. Highway 17, according to city officials.
Power lines are also down across the roadway on N.C. Highway 343 South near the intersection of Seymour Drive in Camden County. According to Jones, N.C. 343 is closed between Seymour and Gumberry roads.
The 2000 block of Nixonton Road is also closed because of multiple power poles/ lines down across the roadway, emergency management said.
Parnell said some streets in Elizabeth City that typically flood during periods of heavy, fast-falling rainfall did so on Monday. However, none were impassable.