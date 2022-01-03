A fire at the Wendy's on North Road Street in Elizabeth City Monday morning caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the restaurant and forced employees to evacuate.
No injuries were reported in the fire at 1239 N. Road Street reported at 8:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated late Monday morning but Elizabeth City Fire Chief Chris Carver said employees heard what they thought was lightning striking the building.
"The people who were inside the building said that's what it sounded like," Carver said.
He noted the fire was reported during a period of time when lightning was prevalent in the area.
Everyone in the building was safely evacuated, Carver said.
Firefighters from both the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank Providence Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
Carver said the full extent of the damage to the building would not be known until later but he confirmed that there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the interior.
The worst damage appeared to be to the kitchen area, but Carver said the point where the fire started had not yet been determined.
The storm that brought the lightning strike Wendy's employees heard also downed a tree onto a house in Camden County. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell had no report on the extent of the damage to the house but said no injuries were reported.
Electricity was also out in part of Elizabeth City after a tree fell on a power line near Rochelle Drive, Parnell said. He was not sure how many customers were affected.
There was also an unconfirmed report of a power line down near the intersection of Seymour Drive and N.C. Highway 343 in Camden.
Parnell said some streets in Elizabeth City that typically flood during periods of heavy, fast-falling rainfall did so on Monday. However, none were impassable.