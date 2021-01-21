Investigators are seeking the cause of a fire that destroyed a large shop in the Weeksville area Wednesday night.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the fire was reported about 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Rebellion Point Road.
No injuries were reported, but about 80% of the shop, which Wooten estimated to have been about 100 feet long and some 60-70 feet deep, was destroyed in the blaze, the sheriff said. A boat, car and power washer were among the items stored in the shed that were also destroyed, he said.
Some 20 firefighters from the Weeksville and Nixonton fire departments as well as an ambulance from Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services responded to the blaze, which was reported by a neighbor, Wooten said.
Complicating firefighters’ efforts to fight the flames was the presence of ammunition in one part of the shed. Wooten said the burning ammo caused some explosive “pops” but didn’t pose a safety hazard because it was stored in a metal room inside the shop. He said several metal Conex-type boxes commonly used as shipping containers were built into the shop.
The exploding ammo also never was a threat to nearby residences, Wooten said. He estimated the nearest residence was 200-plus yards away.
Fire investigators were going through what’s left of the building Thursday to find a cause for the blaze, Wooten said. He said investigators know where “the fire was the hottest” in the building but don’t know yet where it originated. The fire is not considered suspicious, he said.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is assisting local investigators in their probe, Wooten said. The SBI’s involvement is routine given the size of the fire and the number of items destroyed in the blaze, he said.
Wooten estimated firefighters were able to leave the fire scene about 10:30 p.m.