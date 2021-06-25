HERTFORD — The Perquimans County fire marshal is investigating after a mobile home on New Hope Road was destroyed by fire Thursday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze reported just before 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of New Hope Road, a Perquimans Emergency Services press release states.
According to the release, the county 911 Center received multiple calls about smoke coming from the mobile home on New Hope Road.
Firefighters who initially responded found a stove on fire and worked to extinguish it, but the fire quickly spread up the walls of the mobile home and into its ceiling.
Some 35 firefighters from four different departments were battling the flames inside the structure but had to exit after the roof collapsed, the release stated. They fought the flames from outside the structure until it was safe to enter again.
Two people lived in the mobile home but neither was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to safely remove a pet that was in the home when they arrived.
According to the release, the local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Responding to the fire were the Durant’s Neck Fire Department, Inter-County Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department and Hertford Fire Department. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans Emergency Medical Services also responded.
The fire closed New Hope Road near the Boat Ramp Road intersection to traffic for nearly two hours, the release stated.