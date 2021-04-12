MOYOCK — An elderly couple and their daughter escaped without injury after their home caught fire in Moyock early Sunday.
Firefighters from Crawford and Moyock volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road shortly after midnight, a press release from the Crawford VFD states.
When Crawford firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire conditions on the front side of the single story structure and could see flames coming through the roof.
After a neighbor reported three residents were still inside the burning structure, a fire officer and a sheriff's deputy entered through a door at the rear.
One resident, the daughter of the other two residents, got out of the house on her own while her parents were rescued, said Keith Storf, assistant fire chief for Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department. The mother was assisted out of the house by rescuers and the father was carried out of the burning structure.
All three residents were evaluated by Currituck County Fire-EMS crews and transported to a nearby family member's residence, Storf said Monday.
Firefighters battled flames that quickly spread to the house's attic and roof before extinguishing the blaze. The fire was officially declared out and fire crews left the scene just before 3 a.m.
Storf said the cause of the fire was declared accidental.