Pasquotank officials are investigating a fire that completely destroyed a home in a waterfront community in Nixonton Thursday evening.
No cause for the fire at 301 Lane Drive in Nixonton Terrace has been determined, a spokeswoman for the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze. The family that lived in the one-story brick house was not home when the fire was reported by a neighbor at 7:12 p.m.
Approximately 47 firefighters from the Nixonton and Weeksville Volunteer Fire Departments and the Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to the blaze, according to Robert Boyce, Pasquotank Volunteer Fire Department coordinator.
Because fire hydrants were not close by the burning house, firefighters initially used a water shuttle until enough firefighters could arrive to set up a fire truck to pump water out of the Little River, Boyce said.
At one point, firefighters had to evacuate the structure because the roof was about to collapse, Boyce said.
There were also reports of exploding ammo in the house because of the fire’s heat and flames.
No other neighboring structures were damaged in the fire.
The local Red Cross was notified of the fire, the sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Firefighters were at the scene of the fire until about 1 a.m., Boyce said.