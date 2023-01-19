011423_eda_fatalFireMillpond.jpeg

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday the names of the three people who died in the fire that destroyed this house in the 1180 block of Millpond Road early Friday morning.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The fire in Newland last week that killed three family members started in the living room and was caused by a malfunctioning heating appliance, the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday.

The fire that killed the three residents at 1184 Millpond Road Jan. 13 has been ruled an accident, Fire Marshal Tim Chesson's office said in a press release. The fire was investigated by Chesson's office, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.  