This photo by Casey Woolard from Facebook shows a boat on fire at Pelican Marina late Wednesday night. After firefighters extinguished the flames, the boat sank. No one was aboard the boat at the time and no injuries were reported, a fire official said.
The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating why a boat moored at Pelican Marina on the Camden Causeway caught fire and sank in the Pasquotank River Wednesday night.
No injuries were reported in the fire which was reported at 43 Camden Causeway just before midnight, Fire Marshal Dena Richardson said in a press release.
According to Richardson, the first firefighters with the Elizabeth City Fire Department to arrive around 11:52 p.m. found the boat on fire “with heavy fire conditions showing.” No one was aboard the vessel at the time, she said.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, Richardson said. Shortly after the flames were extinguished, the boat sank.
No other surrounding boats at the marina were damaged, Richardson said. A reporter who visited the marina on Thursday said it appeared the wooden dock where the boat is moored also did not appear to have been damaged by fire.
There also does not appear to be any environmental concerns related to the boat sinking, Richardson said.
Richardson said the owner of the vessel is working to have the vessel removed. She did not give a timetable for when that would happen. She also did not provide details about the boat’s size.
Richardson said the NC Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard were both notified of the incident.