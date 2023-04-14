No one was injured after someone discharged a firearm on campus at Elizabeth City State University early Friday. The incident prompted campus police to issue a shelter-in-place order for students.
ECSU Police Chief Tommy McMasters said the incident happened after midnight. No arrests have been made, he said.
“Those involved have been identified and it will be addressed further on Monday,” he said. “It (shooting suspect) was someone not affiliated with ECSU.”
An ECSU emergency alert sent to students at around 1:10 a.m. Friday informed students that someone with a gun was on campus.
“There is a report of a gunman on campus,” the alert said. “Avoid the area of Williams Hall and all buildings in that vicinity. Go to a safe area and take precautions or shelter in place until university police declare the area safe for normal activity. Lock doors, turn lights off, draw blinds, put cell phone on vibrate. When possible, check email for details and updates.”
Williams Hall is an academic building located within eyesight of Parkview Drive, which borders the campus to the north.
Later, at 3:44 a.m., ECSU sent students another alert stating, “there was report of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Williams Hall.”
“Campus police quickly responded to the incident and no one was hurt,” the alert said. “The ECSU Police Department is still actively investigating the incident.”
The message also told students it was safe to resume their normal activities. Students were advised to monitor ecsu.edu and campus radio station WRVS FM 89.9 or check their email for more updates.
A third notice sent at 4:21 a.m. provided additional information.
“Elizabeth City State University Police Department quickly responded to and investigated a report of an individual with a firearm on campus near Williams Hall. A shelter in place order was issued per police protocol,” the notice said. “It was determined that a firearm was discharged; however, no students or individuals were injured. The shelter in place was lifted shortly thereafter. This remains an active investigation led by ECSU Police Department. No additional details are available at this time.”
The notice did not say whether police had made any arrests.
The incident occurred during Viking Fest, a weeklong spring celebration featuring several on-campus events and activities.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon urged the ECSU community to remain vigilant in a follow-up email sent shortly before 5 a.m.
“As Viking Fest is underway, I encourage all of us to please remain vigilant,” she said. “If you see any suspicious activity, please report it immediately to the ECSU Police Department at 252-335-3266.”
Dixon also thanked ECSU police “for acting swiftly to investigate the incident.”
“The safety and well-being of ECSU students, faculty, staff and visitors is our top priority,” she said.