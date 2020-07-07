EC Fire Department
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste in the 420 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 910 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 410 block of Delaware Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke on Long Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 2.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 2.
A call for service in the 100 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 2.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3.
A report of fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 600 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5.
A report of building fire in the 880 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6.
A call for service in the 510 block of Millbrooke Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6.