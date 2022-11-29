...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Firefighters from South Camden Fire Department fight flames coming through the roof of a home on Duke Street, which is off Taylors Lane, in south Camden County, Tuesday evening.
Firefighters from Camden County and Elizabeth City, along with Camden-Pasquotank Emergency Management personnel responded to a house fire off Duke Street, which is located at the southern end of Taylor's Lane in southern Camden County, Tuesday evening.