...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Firefighters respond to gas leak at Pasquotank High School; student may have turned propane valve
School officials suspect that a student turning the knob on a propane valve in a science classroom may have caused a gas leak at Pasquotank County High School Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. a teacher at the school reported smelling gas on the second floor, and Principal Juvanda Crutch evacuated the building, according to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard.
The propane tank was de-activated and firefighters came to inspect the building.
“No fire or smoke has been detected,” Jackson-Heard said.
Local firefighters responded to the gas leak at the school on Northside Road Thursday afternoon, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said.
He noted no students were injured in the incident.