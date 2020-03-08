CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education has decided to go with a company already familiar with the school district’s needs to design and build the proposed new Camden High School.
The board voted Thursday to hire M.B. Kahn Construction for the school project, choosing the South Carolina-based firm over three other bidders. Kahn employs Rick Ott, the consultant who already has been working on facilities planning for the school district as well as preliminary planning on the new high school under an existing contract with the county.
Ott in fact told members of both boards at separate meetings Thursday that he plans to have a solid cost estimate for the school project in about three weeks. Ott told commissioners that calculating the cost figure is taking a while because he’s working to keep the number down.
“Most people think you just take a calculator and multiply by the square footage,” Ott said. “We might do that 15 times before we get to the actual number.”
He explained that if the project’s cost starts off too high, he and his colleagues might examine materials and other factors to look for ways to bring the cost down.
“You cannot afford a Taj Mahal here in Camden County,” Ott said. “This is a small county and we have to be miserly with the taxpayers’ money.”
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked whether Ott would also take annual energy costs into consideration, and Ott said he would.
Ott and both county and school officials noted at a planning session Thursday afternoon that building a new high school won’t free up the current high school for other purposes. Some have suggested, for example, that the current school could be used for county office space in lieu of building a new administrative complex in Camden.
Ott and officials, however, said all existing school buildings will be needed to accommodate both current students and the school district’s anticipated growth.
The plan right now is to move Camden Middle School students to the current high school campus once the new high school is built, and use the current middle school for one or more elementary grades. That would open up space at Grandy Primary and Camden Intermediate schools to accommodate growth in the elementary grades and keep class sizes down without having to build a new elementary school right away.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White noted three things he wanted the public to understand about the school project. One is that none of the county’s bond referendum money will go toward the administrative complex the county is exploring the possibility of building. That money will only go toward the cost of building a new high school, he said.
Secondly, he said, the county’s priority among other facilities is the need for a new library building. And finally, commissioners have not made any final decision on the administrative complex project.
Ott asked commissioners what they think of the high school program, or concept, as presented thus far.
Krainiak said he think it’s on track.
“I like what I see,” he said.
But Krainiak said everyone needs to continue to keep the cost in mind.
“I make no bones about it — I’m a tightwad,” Krainiak said.
Ott said he shares that point of view.
“Miserly is something I believe in, especially when I’m dealing with taxpayer dollars,” Ott said.
Ott told the county commissioners at the planning session that the school board was making a wise decision in opting for the design-build approach. At the time, school officials had not yet selected the design-build firm for the project but had narrowed the field to the four finalists.
The decision on the firm came at the school board’s meeting Thursday night. All four companies presented 45-minute proposals to the school board highlighting their experience in building schools, previous work in eastern North Carolina, committing to keeping costs down, and willingness to employ local subcontractors.
Ott stressed to the school board that M.B. Kahn would provide assistance with securing funding for the project. He also said the school board would be able to have input into the selection of the architect and subcontractors for the project.
Ott also emphasized the benefits of a “guaranteed maximum price” approach, so that there are no surprise costs on the project.
County and school officials have to get the bond referendum information to the Camden Board of Elections by July 31 in order to get the referendum on the ballot in the November general election. Ott told local officials Thursday M.B. Khan would work with them to meet that deadline.