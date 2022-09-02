Access to high-speed internet for thousands of area residents in rural areas is becoming more reality than wishful thinking, thanks to more than $200 million in state grants announced this week.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Thursday that more than $206 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants has been awarded to expand high-speed internet access in 69 North Carolina counties. The grants were awarded to internet service providers that are performing the broadband expansion in each of the counties.