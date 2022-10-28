...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Artist Chrissy Stocks speaks to customers at her Creative Gifts by Chrissy booth at the 62nd annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, Friday. Examples of her flame-worked glass pieces are seen in the foreground. The fair opened Friday inside Museum of the Albemarle and continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Award winning wooden duck decoy carver Ron Stevens demonstrates his craft while speaking with guests attending the the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair at Museum of the Albemarle, Friday. This weekend marks the return of the popular Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair since 2019. The fair continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s been two years since the last Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, and residents appeared happy for its return.
The 62nd annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair opened at 10 a.m. Friday inside Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. By 12:45 p.m., museum officials reported that 530 people had already attended. The fair was scheduled to run a few more hours till 5 p.m.
One of the state’s oldest juried craft shows, the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair was last held in 2019 because of COVID-19. This year’s show was held at the museum, after being held for decades at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center.
Chesapeake artist Chrissy Stocks was glad to return to this year to show off her flame-worked glassware.
“This is the one I always do,” said Stocks, referring to the different craft shows she participates in each year.
Stocks, who is owner of Creative Gifts by Chrissy, said she uses propane-oxygen torch to fashion all her glass figurines by hand.
“Everything is done freehand,” she said. “No two are the same; everything is unique.”
Some of her work on Friday featured glass seahorses and dolphins and other multi-colored ornaments.
Stocks said she won an award for her booth in 2019, when the fair was held at the recreation center.
This weekend, show attendees will find guild members displaying their quilts, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, jewelry and handwoven baskets at displays spread throughout the first and second floors of the museum.
On Friday, popular and award winning duck decoy carver Ron Stevens demonstrated his craft at a table inside the museum’s “Our Story” exhibit.
This weekend’s event is serving two purposes; the first as a home to the fair and second as an opportunity for fair attendees to browse the museum’s exhibits.
“The museum is a beautiful location,” said Lisa Winslow, treasurer of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild. “It’s a great partnership.”
Don Pendergraft, the museum’s director, said the museum has always wanted to host the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair.
“It’s been a good day,” he said, adding the “Our Story” exhibit had received a considerable amount of visitor traffic.
Pendergraft said he anticipates turnout being better today, given it’s a Saturday.
“It think (Saturday) will be even hotter,” he said.
For today’s demonstrations, artist Pat Eurice will demonstrate jewelry making from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Peggie Anderson will demonstrate Armenian needle lace from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Ann Bradley will demonstrate her pottery-making talents from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission to the Albemarle’s Craftsman’s Fair is $2 for anyone 12 years and older and free to those younger than 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
On Friday, Wings-n-Thangs was the featured food vendor. Today’s food vendor will be Coinjock Marina. Captain Bob’s will be Sunday’s vendor.
Corinth Baptist Church is providing a free shuttle service throughout the weekend, with assistance from Kids Taxi on Sunday.
The shuttles will run during show hours and transport shoppers to and from the museum to public parking lots, Mariners’ Wharf and Waterfront Park.