It’s been two years since the last Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, and residents appeared happy for its return.

The 62nd annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair opened at 10 a.m. Friday inside Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. By 12:45 p.m., museum officials reported that 530 people had already attended. The fair was scheduled to run a few more hours till 5 p.m.