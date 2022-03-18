The developer of a downtown apartment complex at the former Elizabeth City Middle School expects its first tenants will move by the end of the year.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice-President James Flanigan told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors Thursday the first 28 of the planned 84 to 88 apartments should be ready to rent in December. Those units will be in the annex building on the site.
“It will be a tough push to get there, but that is our goal,” Flanigan said.
JDL earlier this year purchased the former school from Pasquotank County for $420,000 and will invest close to $10 million in the project, which will include one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments and be called Betsy Town Flats.
Flanigan expects that all the apartment units will be completed by next summer.
One reason the renovation of the annex, which was built in 1951, into apartments will happen quicker is that the building is not considered a historic structure, unlike the main building that was built in 1923. The main building is a Local Historic Landmark and JDL is receiving tax credits for the project, which come with renovation stipulations that require that its architectural integrity is preserved.
“The annex is not a historic piece because the historic district was never updated,” Flanigan said. “It basically gave us free rein to do whatever we want with that building.”
JDL also built Weatherly Lofts apartments along the city’s waterfront. The apartment complex is currently full and has been since it opened in March 2020.
“We continue to get about three inquires a day (for Weatherly),” Flanigan said, adding that he expects demand will be high at Betsy Town Flats as well.
With the exception of a few studio units that will be around 450 square feet, the one-bedroom apartments at Betsy Town Flats will be between 650 and 750 square feet. The two-bedroom units will be between 1,200 and 1,400 square feet.
“The majority of these units are going to be one-bedroom,” Flanigan said. “We’re in the 20-unit range for two-bedroom units.’’
The apartment complex will also feature a pool, fitness center and movie room. The parking area for residents will be fenced. Residents of Weatherly Lofts will be able to use the amenities at Betsy Town Flats.
“We still have a ton of space in the basement that we are still trying to figure out what to do with,” Flanigan said. “If we end up doing apartments there, we will build apartments. If not, we could do Airbnbs. Like we tell our residents, the biggest amenity is (Elizabeth City’s) downtown.’’
The project is projected to have a big economic impact in the city and county; Flanigan estimates that more than 140 people will live in the complex once it’s fully complete.
Once full, sales tax revenue generated by apartment residents is expected to be almost $116,000 a year with estimated total spending by those residents at almost $3.6 million annually.
The city and county will each receive around $20,000 a year in property taxes from Betsy Town Flats once the project is finished.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department plans to lease the Police Athletic League gym on the site after JDL completes an estimated $1.9 million in renovations. Parks and Rec will pay around $165,000 a year to lease the gym with an option to buy it after five years.
“That will undergo a full renovation,” Flanigan said.
Renovation work on the gym is underway, some of which includes a new roof and locker rooms. Flanigan said he has encountered some surprises in the old gym.
“We are finding some artifacts left behind by kids,” Flanigan said. “Underneath all the lockers, I found a trading card for one of the Beatles, a paddle, a lot of spare change and little bit of banned paraphernalia.”