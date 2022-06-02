Nearly 30 venues will be participating in Friday's first First Friday ArtWalk of the summer.
Besides artists and live music, a number of participating venues will have Father's Day gifts available during June's First Friday ArtWalk. Events start at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.
Luna Bakery will be hosting its first "pop up" event at 604 E. Fearing Street. Besides baked goods and free coffee samples, ArtWalkers can get a selfie with the Luna Bakery Volkswagen Bug. Luna's will also be hosting pottery by Audra.
Also on Fearing, Eclectic Jewelry & Design will host artist Frankie Gray, who will be displaying their paintings and drawings, and the Lazzy Frog will host Shae Scott of SAS Designs and her custom home signs and gifts.
Mark's Tiny Woodshop will be featured at Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial Avenue. The artworks of William C. Hoffman will be on display at Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial.
Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, at 602 E. Colonial, will host a Harbor Hooves Farm's silent auction from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The band Greyside will also perform after ArtWalk from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Over on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Madhouse Dance fit will host artist Mike Slygth, M. Slygh Photography, Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid, and Cheshire Caute Kidpreneurs Xavier and Kiomara.
On Main Street, Nicole J + Co. will host the #LiveLikeKate Drink Stand and SPCA drop-off event in honor of Kate Dean. They'll be outside of Harbor Centre at 606 E. Main.
At Harbor Pharmacy, also at 606 E. Main, Tim Brown of The Cutting Edge will be featured. Outside Harbor Pharmacy, the Pasquotank County Bookmobile will host a free book giveaway and a Father's Day craft giveaway for kids.
Also in the 600 block of E. Main, Jade Whale will host The Painted Pier, while Sanctuary Design Company will host artist Wendy Jewett.
Port Discover, at 611 E. Main, will be hosting its Parents Night Out and First Friday STEAM event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Port Discover is open only to members. The cost is $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional child.
In the 500 block of E. Main, Arts of the Albemarle will showcase the photography of Mike Moberley, while Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will host decorative painter Pat King of Pat's Petals.
Water's Edge Boutique, at 507 E. Main, will host Abi Senn of the Honeybee Artisan; Stacy of Bone to Pick Barkery; and Amanda Gayhart of Hey Y'all Soaps. The Virginia Dare Arcade & EC Pizza Co., also at 507 E. Main, will host ceramics maker Lindsay Doughty.
2 Souls Wine Bar, at 513 E. Main, will host musician Tim Roy from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
At the corner of Main and Poindexter streets, the Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild will display quilts made by guild members. They'll also be offering ArtWalkers a chance to win a handmade quilt.
On Poindexter Street, Big Boss Burritos will host pop artist/cartoonist LeShawn Williams. Next door at The SweetEasy, Trevor Henderson will be featuring his acrylic, watercolor, fabric and woodburning art.
Glass Music, at 202 N. Poindexter, will host live music by Permanent Vacation, while Kin'Folk Moble Axe Throwing, at 206 N. Poindexter, will host Liza Franco of Outlaw Leather.
On Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore will host a "Pirate's Life For Me!" program. Attendees attired as pirates can get extra coins.
At 105A South Water, Cozy Carolina Boutique will host Bee's Southern Creations while Seven Sounds Brewing Company, at 112 N. Water, will feature the art and décor of JG Godfrey.
Lucas Allen Ireland will perform live music at the Market at 102 N. Water from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cassie will produce character art and Bella Hickman will showcase Pokemon art at Dice Goblins at 201 N. Water.
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page, call 252-338-4104, or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.