...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Betsy Town Flats property manager Justin Hubbard (right) points out features of a two-bedroom apartment to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board members (l-r) Jeff Mitchell and Geoff McNamara Thursday morning during a tour of the new apartment complex in the former Elizabeth City Middle School. The apartment Hubbard is showing is in part of the choir room at the former school.
Members of the board of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. tour the new Betsy Town Flats apartment complex in the former Elizabeth City Middle School, Thursday. The first apartments, located in the annex building at the former school, will be ready for tenants by the end of April.
Betsy Town Flats property manager Justin Hubbard (right) points out features of a two-bedroom apartment to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board members (l-r) Jeff Mitchell and Geoff McNamara Thursday morning during a tour of the new apartment complex in the former Elizabeth City Middle School. The apartment Hubbard is showing is in part of the choir room at the former school.
Members of the board of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. tour the new Betsy Town Flats apartment complex in the former Elizabeth City Middle School, Thursday. The first apartments, located in the annex building at the former school, will be ready for tenants by the end of April.
The first tenants of Betsy Town Flats in downtown Elizabeth City will be moving into the new apartment complex by the end of April.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management is currently renovating the former Elizabeth City Middle School building into 85 apartments at a cost of around $10 million. JDL bought the former school from Pasquotank for $420,000 in early 2022.
Betsy Town Flats property manager Justin Hubbard told members of the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board during a tour Thursday that the 38 apartments in the former school's annex building are nearly complete. He said that 17 of the 38 apartments have been leased.
“First tenants move in the last weekend of April,” Hubbard said. “There are some apartments that have already been cleaned. There is some work that still needs to be done in the corridors before people can move in.”
The two-story annex includes studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. Hubbard said that those who have signed leases include locals as well as people moving here from either the Hampton Roads area or the Outer Banks. The annex building was built in 1951.
A second-floor, two-bedroom apartment in the former choir room of the annex features an elevated kitchen and living area with two-sided views of downtown. The 900-square-foot unit rents for $2,200 a month.
ECDI board member Edward Fearing, who attended the former middle school as a student, was impressed with the unit.
“This unit is awesome, what a view,” he said.
Betsy Town Flats will feature 47 apartments in the three-story main building of the former school, which was built in 1923. Construction of those units is expected to be finished late this summer.
JDL Vice President James Flanigan said the company will begin leasing units in the main building in August. About 100 people have already expressed interest in the units, he said.
The main building is a Local Historic Landmark. JDL is receiving tax credits for the project, which come with renovation stipulations that require that its architectural integrity be preserved.
A unique feature in 45 of the 47 rooms in the main building are chalkboards that were formerly used in the former school's classrooms. Each has been refurbished and will be installed in its original location in the rooms.
“If you are married, you can get your to-do list,” Flanigan joked.
The signature room in the main building is a two-bedroom apartment that features a den and a bedroom up a flight of stairs. The unit, formerly the stage of the former school's auditorium, will rent for $3,000 a month.
The ground floor, or basement, of the main building will feature a 1,200-square-foot fitness facility, seven office spaces available for rent, a community space adjacent to the outdoor pool area and a space where tenants can rent storage lockers.
There is even a spot where tenants can shower their dog after a visit to the complex's dog park.
Flanigan said tenants will have the first opportunity to rent office space in the apartment complex. He expects the monthly rate will be around $300 a month.
The second floor will contain apartments as well as an event space located in the former school's gym. It can be rented by the public, Flanigan said.
Flanigan said he has found “countless” love letters, a paddle and knife, among other things, during the renovation process.
“We are going to create something to display those,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan said on average around 60 construction workers are employed at the site but that number was around 100 earlier in the project.
The studio apartments will lease for $1,050 a month while the one-bedroom units range in price from $1,200 to $1,700 a month. Most two-bedroom units lease for between $2,100 and $2,400 but there are a few units in the main building that will rent for $1,800 a month.