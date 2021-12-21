The region's first case of the coronavirus variant federal health officials say is now the nation's most dominant has been reported in Chowan County, the region's health director said Tuesday.
Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release that the omicron variant was detected in a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 during a routine sampling of cases this week. He noted that while not all lab-confirmed cases are "typed" to determine their strain, samplings are conducted to find out which strains "are circulating in a community."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday night that omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus, accounting for 73% of new infections last week.
Betts noted that omicron is more highly contagious than any previous strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID. It's two to three times more contagious than the delta variant and four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus, he said.
“With the identification of the omicron variant in the ARHS region, we are reminded that our efforts to stay safe and healthy are crucial," Betts said in a press release. "While we do not want to cause any additional alarm or panic, it is important to remember we can take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and loved ones."
Betts said vaccinations, including booster doses, continue to offer the most protection against COVID-related serious illness, hospitalization and death, and that boosters "provide a significant level of protection against omicron."