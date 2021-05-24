Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College presented diplomas to its inaugural class of 31 graduates Saturday.
The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center auditorium on the Elizabeth City campus of College of The Albemarle where the school is based.
Members of the inaugural class have always taken seriously their responsibility as role models for subsequent classes, according Principal Amy Fyffe.
"They have always been mindful that they set a standard for those who follow," Fyffe said.
Kelly Begazo had practical reasons for enrolling at ECP Early College as a freshman four years ago.
"I decided that it would be better for my future and it would end up costing me less money when I go to a university," Begazo said.
Begazo is headed to Elizabeth City State University this fall to study elementary education.
"I wanted to go into education because of all of my teachers and mentors that I have had," Begazo said. "And I really love working with kids."
Begazo earned an associate in arts while enrolled at ECP Early College.
Yvonne Williams credited Endi Simpson, who was her school counselor at River Road Middle School, with persuading her to attend the Early College. Simpson stressed the benefit of being able to take college classes and get a head start on college.
Williams plans to major in engineering at N.C. A&T State University.
"It's just something that I'm interested in and passionate about," she said.
Williams said she is glad she attended ECP Early College.
"The experience has been great," Williams said.
Fyffe said members of the Early College's first graduating class plan to either enroll in a college or university, move directly into a career, or enlist in the military. At least five graduates are joining the nation's armed forces, she said, drawing a round of applause from the audience.
The college credits that graduates earned at ECP Early College have saved their families an estimated $1.3 million on college costs, Fyffe said.
Rhonda James-Davis, interim superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, told graduates that ECPPS is proud of them.
James-Davis reminisced about working alongside Amber Godfrey, who is director of technology services for ECPPS, to write a grant for ECP Early College. She said that experience was especially meaningful as she stood on the stage at COA for the Early College's first graduating ceremony.
"This is going to be always memorable for me," James-Davis said.
She celebrated the graduates' resilience, noting they completed their final year and a half of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What a time in your life that you shall never forget," James-Davis said.
Sharon Warden, chairwoman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, recalled being at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Early College four years ago. She said it was exciting to attend the school's first graduation ceremony.
"You are the standard-bearers for those that follow," Warden told the graduates.
Kaetyn Blanton delivered the graduating class' Senior Message. "You should be proud of yourselves, for you have accomplished something great," she told fellow graduates.
Blanton said friendships had helped graduates get through the challenges they faced. She encouraged them to continue recognizing the need for friendship as they move forward.
The ceremony was among the first of this year's high school graduation season.
The night before, J.P. Knapp Early College in Currituck County held its graduation ceremony.
Three ceremonies are set for later this week.
Currituck County High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. John A. Holmes High School will hold its graduation ceremony Friday at 7 p.m. in Aces Stadium. Albemarle School will also hold commencement Friday at 7 p.m.
The graduation for Camden Early College High School will be Saturday at 10 a.m.
Other high schools plan to hold graduation ceremonies next week.
Pasquotank County High School graduation will be June 4 at 7 p.m. at the PCHS Athletic Complex.
Camden County High School's graduation ceremony also will be June 4 at 7 p.m. on the football field.
Northeastern High School and Perquimans High School will hold graduation ceremonies June 5. NHS' ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the NHS Athletic Complex. Perquimans' will be at 10 a.m. on the football field.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will hold the region's last graduation ceremony. Its commencement is set for June 7 at 6 p.m.