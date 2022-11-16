...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BARCO — If you’d like to find out more about successfully raising sheep and goats or growing microgreens or cut flowers, Friday's Northeast North Carolina Niche Agricultural Conference is for you.
The conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco, and will feature a full day of speakers and exhibits, all on the topic of niche market farming. The conference begins at 9 a.m. and livestock and horticulture educational sessions will run concurrently during the event.
Jared Harrell, director of the Perquimans Center of NC Cooperative Extension, said the livestock session topics will include alternative swine rearing systems, poultry production and processing and raising sheep and goats. There will also be presentations on the new Veterinary Feed Directive and the NC Choices program.
Horticultural topics will include how to grow ginger in field and high tunnel, cut flowers, microgreens and food safety for the small farm, he said.
Extension specialists will talk about research in niche market farming and successful local growers will talk about their experiences in niche market farming, Harrell said.
Ron Simmons, owner of Master Blend Family Farms, will be the keynote speaker. Master Blend Family farms sells its products to premium restaurants, high-end eateries, and professional sports stadiums. Simmons is expected to share his story of how he markets his small farm.
Simmons himself has won a number of awards. He is a 2022 Pinehurst BBQ Invitational Pitmaster, and a 2021 Kingsford Preserve the Pit Fellow.
In 2018 Simmons was named the NC Small Farmer of the Year and in 2019 he was NC Cooperative Extension’s Golden Star recipient. Also in 2019, his Master Blend Family Farms was used as a film location for the movie, “Abandoned,” starring Emma Roberts.
Exhibitors representing state and federal agricultural agencies, small farm groups, farm suppliers and NC Cooperative Extension will be available during conference breaks and designated exhibitor times for one-on-one sessions with growers.
Harrell said the niche agriculture conference is NC Cooperative Extension’s response to the “large demand” for information about niche farming from small and beginning farmers.
“Renewed interest in local foods and healthy eating is providing opportunities for small farmers to fill niches with high-quality food products,” he said. “Local food production matters since freshness — the time from harvest to when food is consumed — has a big impact on the taste and nutrient content. Savvy consumers are aware of these benefits.”
Small farms also face an array of monumental challenges, according to Harrell. Growing and harvesting a dependable product and developing a market and sales channels are two things all growers need to know. Knowing what can be grown on a small scale cost effectively and sold at a profitable price requires research. The niche marketing conference is expected to cover those topics, he said.
“Come join us on Nov. 18 to soak up some knowledge and enjoy networking with other small and beginning farmers”, said Harrell.