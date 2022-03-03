Expect to see a lot more people downtown for First Friday ArtWalk Friday evening. A lot more people.
Besides the visitors showing up to take in the usual lineup of artists and live music, this month’s ArtWalk coincides with the inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon 5K Race, which is expected to bring 740 runners to Water Street for the race’s 4:45 p.m. start.
Because of the 5K race, a number of roads downtown, including large portions of Church and Main streets, will be closed to accommodate the runners. However, it should only be for a short period of time, Elizabeth City Downtown Director Debbie Malenfant said Thursday. She noted that ArtWalk attendees may also have to park a little further away than normal because of the road closings.
This month’s ArtWalk is expected to feature 34 stops, giving it the vibe of a holiday season ArtWalk, Malenfant said.
On Main Street, Port Discover will be hosting a First Friday STEAM event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for kids featuring Coach Alysia, owner of That Life Fitness. Kids will get not only a 30-minute workout but pizza, plus they get a free workout to take home. Cost for members is $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional child. Masks are required.
At the corner of Main and Road streets, Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, Audra Marx will showcase her pottery and Luna Bakery will hold a baking event.
At 507 East Main, in the Virginia Dare Arcade, Lindsay Doughty will showcase her handmade ceramics, soaps, bath bombs at Elizabeth City Pizza Co. The Water’s Edge Boutique, which is also at the arcade, will host Facepainting with Shelia; Cindy Phthistic of Carolina Cutting, who will display her handmade earrings; and Wraps by Mary.
At Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, Katie Holmes will showcase her landscapes and sunset paintings. Basnight’s Custom Lures, Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods and Noah Carroll Art will be InStitches Embroidery & Gifts at 513 E. Main, and artist Vicki Thatcher and the musical group 18 Wheels will be at Arts of the Albemarle at at 516 E. Main.
Drew Gregory will perform live music at Sanctuary Design Co. and the Glimmer Beauty Lounge at 601 E. Main from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. At 605 E. Main, Powder & Cream will be Jade Whale Co., while artist Larry Jones will be at Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main. tastings of mead varieties by Saga Meadery will also host tastings of mead varieties at Harbor Pharmacy.
At Harbor Centre, at 606 E. Main, Laura DeNunzio will showcase her work in the common area, while John Beales the Artoonz Guy will be at Latitude 36. The LulaGals will host a pop up boutique at Harbor Port Flex Office.
At the Kraken Coffee House at 615 E. Main, Rob Kelly-Goss of Elizabeth City Tees will showcase his T-shirts and prints.
Over on Colonial Avenue, Amanda Spence of Between Elm and Oak and Southern Bees Creations, which crafts earrings, will be at Pine & Porch. Crank’s Shoe Repair will be showcasing the artworks of William C. Hoffman at 509 E. Colonial.
On Martin Luther King Drive, Madhouse Dance Fit will host an artist collective featuring photography by MSlygh-Mike Slygh, Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid, Cheshire Caute-Xavier Santiago and Jewell Austin of Drips of Eden.
On Poindexter Street, Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing will host Donnie of Kustom LaZeRR, a customized laser engraving company. Studio 511 Art & Soul, at 116 N. Poindexter, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering free family crafting.
At Bijoux Vibes, at 104 S. Poindexter, East Coast Skin Co. will be on hand.
Glass Music, at 202 N. Poindexter, will host the Albemarle Strings Ensemble featuring Nancy Jones and Walter Schmidt, who will perform classical music. Big Boss Burritos, at 110 N. Poindexter, will host pop artist/cartoonist LeShawn Williams. Next door, at 110 N. Poindexter St., Sam Ray will show his paintings at The SweetEasy.
Outside the former Carolina Theater on Poindexter, Leponic Studios LLC will be promoting its independent film company.
On Water Street, ArtWalkers can see the oyster shell art of Julie Corcoran, “the Shellbaby,” at Page After Page bookstore at 111 S. Water. Martin Coombs will also be selling U.S. Coast Guard towels.
At 112 N. Water, Seven Sounds Brewing Company will host Stacy Anderson of Bone to Pick Barkery, which sells dog treats.
Art by Amy will be at The Market at 112 N. Water. The works of 10 local artisans and vendors will be on display at Zaribel’s and Joel Onais Photography at 113 N. Water. Over at Dice Goblins, painter Nolynn Space will be showing her works at 201 N. Water.
On Fearing Street, Shae Scott of SAS Designs will showcase custom home signs and gifts. Christ Episcopal Church will be open at 200 S. McMorrine offering family bingo night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Several venues will also be offering live music. 2 Souls Wine Bar, at 513 E. Main, will host Bill Rhea from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, at 602 E. Colonial, will host the Gina Swoope & Jacob Vanko Duo from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ghost Harbor also will host artist Taryn of Taryn Marie Design Co., who will be offering handcrafted jewelry and accessories.
Skin Goals Local EC, at 115 N. Water Street, will host Jonas Heard & the Henchmen from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Skin Goals will also be hosting Fairy Hair and G Steams and Sound Therapy.