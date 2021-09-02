September's First Friday ArtWalk is like August's event actually starting a day early.
As it did last month, Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter will again host live music today from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Post-American Gothic and Greyside are the two bands performing this month.
The music continues on Friday when three groups — Joel Taylor, Uphill and 18 Wheels — perform at Mariners' Wharf Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. as part of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation's Summer Sounds Music Series. Vendors and food trucks will be on hand during the concert, and Parks and Rec will also be offering games and other activities. Wine and beer will be for sale.
Most other ArtWalk events on Friday don't get underway until 4 p.m. Page After Page, however, will host a Meet the Authors event starting at 2 p.m. Michele Light, author of “Empowering You,” and Blair Jackson, author of “Captain Al and Big Blue,” will be on hand to sign copies of their books at the bookstore at 111 S. Water Street.
Willow Tree Medicine and Small Town Trendz, both based in the WaterWorks Building at 400 S. Water Street, will be participating in ArtWalk. Willow Tree will host Terra Fox and Rebecca Soule, who will be giving free oracle card readings. Small Town Trendz will feature handmade jewelry by JILZARAH. The jewelry is made with polymer clay using ancient layering techniques.
Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water Street will feature Bee's Southern Creations' handmade earrings, necklaces, bracelets and hand-stamped custom jewelry pieces.
Sanctuary Design Company at 601 E. Main Street will host watercolor artist Wendy Jewett, while just around the corner, Bijoux Vibes will host Allie Hinson of SeaPupCo at 104 S. Poindexter Street. Hinson makes gear for both pets and people.
Ernest Banks will again be selling his handmade lamps and the artworks of William Hoffman at Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial Avenue. Down the street, Annagram Handmade Cards will be at Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial.
Lindsay Doughty will again be selling her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs outside the Elizabeth City Pizza Company, in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main Street. Jenny Selph of Isla James Designs will be selling her jewelry designs at Water’s Edge Boutique, which is also in the arcade.
This month's featured artists at Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main Street are Mary Crutchfield and Richard and Marilyn Heiser.
Friday's ArtWalk will also feature several activities for kids. Zaribel’s will be celebrating its reopening event at 113 N. Water Street with a photo booth, bounce house, cake and other activities.
Outside Zaribel's on Water Street, LeAnne Eure will be featuring her Live Barbie Photo Op Box and Sheri Etheridge-Poyner of Sheri’s Party Palace her pink balloon arch. Shelia Schultheiss also will provide face painting opportunities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Studio 511 at 116 N. Poindexter Street will hold an open house starting at 4 p.m. featuring free make-and-take artist trading cards. Studio 511 will also hold open enrollment for its Kids Art programs.
In addition to live music Thursday at Coasters and Friday at Mariners' Wharf Park, Chris Whitehurst will be performing Friday on the sidewalk at The SweetEasy Bakery at 112 N. Poindexter Street; The Beekeepers will be performing at 2 Souls Wine Bar from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Baker Street will be performing at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company in Pailin’s Alley from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Big Boss Burrito at 110 N. Poindexter will also be participating in ArtWalk but doesn't yet have an announced artist.
With COVID-19 cases again rising because of the delta variant, Debbie Malefant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., urged ArtWalkers to remember to follow masking, social distancing and other health guidelines during Friday's event.