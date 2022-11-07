Ten-year-old Brent Lilly took his first airplane ride on Saturday.
“At first it was scary,” he said. “Then it was fun.”
Lilly, whose family lives in Hertford, was among the roughly 100 children ages 8-17 who were treated to free airplane rides at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Saturday.
“It was good,” Lilly said of the experience. “It was fun.”
The free plane rides were part of the airport’s First in Flight Festival, which kicked off in the morning and concluded around 3:30 p.m. The event also featured two "candy drops" by the Douglas C-54 Spirit of Freedom “Candy Bomber” aircraft.
Veteran pilots, many of them using their own aircraft, provided the free flights, which were part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Program.
Logan Gilbert, 11, from Edenton, described his first-ever flight as “very awesome.” He said pilot Steve Bonn flew over downtown Elizabeth City and as far west to The Shoppes at Tanglewood at the western-most end of Halstead Boulevard Extended.
Bonn said he is a professional pilot who flies the ECU Health EastCare air ambulance helicopter.
Children who completed the flights received certificates celebrating their flight with the Young Eagles Program, which provides children, especially those who’ve never flown before, the opportunity to experience an airplane ride.
Mark Roberts, a retired airline pilot, says each year the EAA takes scores of children for their first-ever flight. On Saturday, the flight pattern included a trip up over the Pasquotank River and around the city. Roberts said the pilots like to fly children over recognizable places, like the Shoppes at Tanglewood and Museum of the Albemarle, that they have seen only from the ground.
Introducing children to flight is key because the area has a history in aviation.
“Elizabeth City is rich with opportunities to be involved in aviation,” Roberts said.
Those opportunities include an aviation career in the U.S. Coast Guard or civilian aviation jobs on base, to studying aviation science and getting a pilot’s license at Elizabeth City State University, he said.
“We’re an aviation town,” said Roberts, noting how Russian airmen also trained in Elizabeth City during World War II. Known by its top-secret codename, Project Zebra, Russian aircrews were in Elizabeth City from 1944-45 to learn how to fly PBN-1 seaplanes at the former U.S. Navy air station, where the Coast Guard base is today.
Saturday’s event also included static displays of Coast Guard aircraft, ECSU's drone program and tours of the C-54 “Candy Bomber.”
The C-54 Spirit of Freedom was one of more than 300 C-54 aircraft that delivered tons of food and supplies, including candy for the children, to West Berlin for 15 months between 1948 and 1949. The operation was spurred by the Soviet Union's attempt to blockade western allies from Germany.
The Candy Bomber got airborne at around 3:30 p.m., with hundreds of families and excited children lining a runway at the eastern edge of the airport.
During each candy drop, C-54 pilot Tim Chopp approached the airfield from the north, while another crewmember pushed hundreds of chocolate bars attached to tiny parachutes through a drop slot on the aircraft’s port side.
A bit of wind caused the parachutes to fall about 300 yards away, but the children didn’t appear to have a problem making the long dash for the chance to scoop up a candy bar and a souvenir parachute. Chopp made two passes over the airfield to ensure all the children had the opportunity to participate.
Scott Hinton, the airport manager, said he thought Saturday was a great day. Other than the wind, the sunny weather was perfect.
“I thought it was great,’ Hinton said. “The weather was fantastic.”
Hinton complimented the many sponsors who contributed $25,000 to help bring the Candy Bomber to Elizabeth City. Saturday also marked the Elizabeth City Regional Airport's 50th anniversary.