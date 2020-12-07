Opening arguments will begin today in Pasquotank County in the jury trial of a man charged with several child sex offenses — the first jury trial held in the 1st Judicial District since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated Monday for the trial of Johnathan Ward, who is charged with abduction of a child, attempted statutory rape, statutory rape and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Monday Ward’s jury trial will be the first held in the seven-county district since the N.C. Supreme Court recently lifted its moratorium on jury trials because of the pandemic.
“This is the first case we’ve been able to put all the pieces together for” a jury trial, he said.
Womble said jury selection for Ward’s trial was conducted Monday with COVID safety precautions a key consideration.
Approximately 75 jurors were called for the case. But instead of keeping them all in one courtroom after they arrived, court officials spread them out between all three courtrooms in the Pasquotank Courthouse. Jurors were further spaced out in each courtroom to ensure proper social distancing.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster of Pitt County, who will be presiding at Ward’s trial, then called jurors to the jury box in groups of five. After members of each group were either picked for the jury or excused, the five were dismissed as a group and another group of five brought into the courtroom, Womble said.
Womble noted the way jurors were selected for Ward’s trial “is not our normal process.” However, it worked. By Monday afternoon, the jury and alternates were chosen and Foster was able to instruct them to report back to court for the start of today’s proceedings at 9 a.m.
“I want to thank the judge for allowing us to think outside the box,” he said.
Womble said Courtroom A where Ward’s trial will be held will be open to the public. However, social distancing restrictions will limit the number of spectators. He estimated the courtroom’s capacity for the trial will be about 31. That’s about a third of the courtroom’s normal capacity.
Womble said not being able hold jury trials has affected the flow of criminal cases in the 1st Judicial District over the past nine months.
“We have been able to move forward cases through plea negotiations,” he said. “But I’d be remiss if I didn’t say we’re experiencing a backlog of cases” because of the moratorium on jury trials.
The moratorium has delayed the scheduling of trials in high-profile cases like those for the three remaining defendants in the murders of prison staff at Pasquotank Correctional Institution two years ago.
Womble’s office has scheduled a trial for murder suspect Raymond Woodley. Delayed earlier this spring because of the pandemic, Woodley’s trial is now set to begin Jan. 11, Womble said.