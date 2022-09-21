...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
BARCO — Want to learn more about good agricultural practices, how to grow microgreens, and the best ways to market a small farm?
Those topics and more will be discussed during the first-ever Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference. Scheduled for Nov. 18, the conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco.
According to a press release, topics during the morning session will include how to produce ginger in high tunnels and fields, cut flower and microgreens production, and understanding good agricultural practices, or GAP, certification.
During lunch, attendees will receive a presentation on marketing small farms. Afternoon sessions will feature small-farm livestock topics like poultry, swine, and small ruminant production. Also discussed will be NC Choices, an initiative of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and NC Cooperative Extension to promote local, niche, and pasture-based meat supply chains in North Carolina.