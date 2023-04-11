The first of the city’s two past-due fiscal year audits has been submitted to the state.
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council Monday night that he received notification earlier in the evening from the city’s outside auditor that the 2020-21 audit had been submitted to the state’s Local Government Commission.
The city’s 2020-21 audit was due Oct. 31, 2021 but the city’s financial bookkeeping problems dating back to the summer of 2020 delayed its completion. Since that audit was not completed on time the city’s 2021-22 audit that was due last October 31 is also late.
Now that the first past-due audit is completed, Freeman said it should take auditor PB Mares between four and six weeks to finish the 2021-22 past-due audit, which would bring the city up to date.
Freeman said the city plans to complete the 2022-23 fiscal year audit, which is due Oct. 31, on time.
“We are committed to that,” Freeman said.
Mayor Kirk Rivers noted that the current council’s first audit since being elected last year is the one for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and that he is confident it will be completed on time. He said the city has been late on every audit since 2017.
“That is something we are preaching to our staff,” Rivers said of completing this fiscal year’s audit on time.
The LGC said in early March that preliminary findings of the 2020-21 audit found 12 “material weaknesses” in the city’s financial operations but apparently at least one of those findings has been removed from the final audit.
The state Auditor’s Office website describes a material weakness as an “significant deficiency or a combination of significant deficiencies.”
“I want to thank this council for being extremely flexible with me,” Freeman said. “You all know of the fight last week to get that violation removed. We got that violation removed.”
Freeman praised the work of Finance Director Alicia Steward, the Finance Department staff and City Clerk April Onley for their help getting the 2020-21 audit completed last week.
“There were a few nights that I kept them so late that I had to feed them,” Freeman said. “They never complained and they made provisions to call people to get their kids. It is one thing to have amazing employees but it is a whole new ballgame to have employees that are committed to the mission. It’s been tough, but this team has been extremely committed.”
Rivers told City Council that he has responded to a letter sent to city officials by state Treasurer Dale Folwell almost a month ago. In that letter, Folwell asked the city to request that the LGC take control of the city’s finances because of several concerns his agency has about the city’s finances.
Rivers did not go into detail with City Council about what was in his letter to Folwell but said he did not “believe in picking a fight” with the state treasurer.
“(Folwell) had concerns,” Rivers said. “There are always people that have concerns. I have concerns, everyone has concerns. We are going to work together even when we have some differences.”
City Council also voted to begin discussions on the city’s 2023-24 budget beginning with a work session Monday that will have Freeman presenting his proposed budget. The city must adopt its next fiscal year budget by June 30.
A key date on the budget calendar is May 16, which is when Freeman told City Council the city must submit a draft budget to the LGC for review. The city and the LGC entered into a Fiscal Accountability Agreement last fall and one of the stipulations is that the city will present a draft budget to the state agency.
The city is also in the process of setting a date for PB Mares to present the 2020-21 audit to City Council. The auditor has 45 days by law to present its findings but city officials hope to have that meeting as early as next week.