...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 28 degrees
expected for interior area of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina again tonight, while low temperatures of 30 to
32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban
areas of Hampton Roads. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
First-responders from across NC to attend Terrorism Response Summit in EC
Area law enforcement officers and other first-responders from around the state are convening in Elizabeth City this week for the Northeast North Carolina Terrorism Response Summit.
The free two-day summit starts Tuesday and features training for police, firefighters, emergency medical service workers, emergency communications officers and others who work in a first-response role. The summit is being hosted by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday on the Elizabeth City campus of College of The Albemarle.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said he and Assistant Coordinator Josh Wyse decided to organize the summit after several area first-response agencies expressed interest in receiving additional emergency response training.
Registration to attend the summit ended in February and the two coordinators are pleased with the anticipated turnout. Wyse said 75 first-response workers have registered to attend each of the three seminars scheduled during the summit.
The seminars will cover incident response to terrorist bombings, how to recognize and respond to homemade explosive devices, and how to respond to school bombing threat incidents, Wyse said. The latter seminar will include attendance by area school administrators.
The cadre of instructors will include emergency response personnel and instructors from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, or New Mexico Tech. The institute is supported in part by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a department under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and provides explosive training for police and fire personnel and other first-responders and students.
Summit participants are coming from across the state, including from as far west as Alexander County. Parnell said since the participants will be staying in local hotels and dining locally the summit will also contribute to the Elizabeth City economy.