Area law enforcement officers and other first-responders from around the state are convening in Elizabeth City this week for the Northeast North Carolina Terrorism Response Summit.

The free two-day summit starts Tuesday and features training for police, firefighters, emergency medical service workers, emergency communications officers and others who work in a first-response role. The summit is being hosted by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday on the Elizabeth City campus of College of The Albemarle.