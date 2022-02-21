The band Connected performs for Arts of the Albemarle's first Third Thursday Jazz Series of 2022 last week. AOA will host free jazz concerts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month through June.
Last week's first Third Thursday Jazz Series of 2022 was a big hit at the Arts of the Albemarle.
Almost 100 people attended the first of the free monthly jazz performances in downtown Elizabeth City. The jazz band Connected entertained people for around 90 minutes.
Performances are scheduled on the third Thursday in March, April, May and June.
“This is a series of jazz concerts on the third Thursday of every month,” said Colleen Brown of AOA. “This is the first one, so mark your calendar for the third Thursday of every month. We have a fantastic lineup this year.’’
Brown said all kinds of different jazz will be featured at upcoming Third Thursday concerts.
“For the most part, we are looking for a series of jazz concerts,” Brown said.
Connected is an Elizabeth City-based jazz band. Besides a vocalist, the group features a trumpet player, pianist, drummer, saxophonist, bassist and guitarist.
“We all know them and we all love them,” Brown said. “They are amazing.’’
Seating is available at tables on the floor in front of the stage as well as in the AoA’s balcony. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks are available for purchase at the downstairs concession stand.
The series is underwritten by the Elizabeth City Foundation. Funding is also made possible through the North Carolina Arts Council.