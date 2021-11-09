Shoshana Johnson, the U.S. military’s first-ever Black female prisoner of war, will discuss her experiences during a special Veterans Day event at Elizabeth City State University on Thursday.
Johnson, who was captured while serving in Iraq, will discuss her military service at ECSU’s Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and is part of ECSU’s Community Connections Lecture Series.
Johnson was taken prisoner on March 23, 2003, in the opening days of Operation Iraqi Freedom. At the time, Johnson was a specialist assigned to the 507th Maintenance Company, based at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Johnson and five of her fellow 507th soldiers were captured when their convoy was ambushed in an-Nasiriyah, a town in southern Iraq. During the ambush, Johnson was shot in the ankle and suffered injuries to both of her legs. Another 11 U.S. soldiers were killed in the ambush.
The five soldiers were held prisoner for three weeks, until April 13 when U.S. Marines rescued them while searching homes in the town of Samarra, located north of Baghdad. According to a February 2012 article by writer Elizabeth Collins, the total number of U.S. soldiers the Marines rescued was seven. Also rescued were two Army Apache helicopter pilots whose aircraft had been shot down.
Johnson retired from the Army in December 2003, but not before she was awarded a Bronze Star medal, a Purple Heart medal and Prisoner of War medal.
Since retiring, Johnson has graduated from El Paso Community College with an associate of arts degree and a degree in culinary arts. She plans to earn a degree in nutrition and is an advocate for veterans.
She has written about her experiences in Iraq in her memoir, “I’m Still Standing: From Captured Soldier to Free Citizen — My Journey Home.”
Arlinda Halfacre, ECSU’s current interim director of admissions, is a veteran, too, and says she is inspired by Johnson’s story.
“As a female military veteran, I am looking forward to the campus visit from the first Black female prisoner of war,” Halfacre said. “Ms. Johnson and I attended the same basic training unit at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and I’m sure we share many stories of our morning runs and climbing Victory Tower.”
People planning to attend Johnson's talk are asked to register online at www.eventbrite.com. At the home page, search the list of calendar events for the link titled A Discussion on Survival with the First Black Female POW—Shoshana Johnson.