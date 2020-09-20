First United Methodist Church has offered the use of its kitchen to Mid-Atlantic Christian University as MACU recovers from a roof collapse on campus earlier this month.
The food will be cooked in the kitchen at First United Methodist Church and transported to MACU where meals will be served in the chapel and gymnasium.
The university’s existing food service vendor, Metz, will prepare the meals, said MACU President John Maurice.
“It’s perfect for what we need,” Maurice said of the kitchen at First United Methodist Church.
First United Methodist Church Pastor Benny Oakes said the kitchen has eight gas burners and four ovens.
Maurice said the university and the church have entered into a memorandum of understanding that obligates MACU to repair or replace anything that is damaged. Because the church operates a child-care center the agreement also requires all food service employees to undergo a background check, he said.
Oakes said one of the nice things about the kitchen is that it has a commercial dishwasher.
“We offered to pay and he (Oakes) said this is a Christian sacrifice and Christian charity,” Maurice said.
Oakes said it isn’t that much of a sacrifice because the church does not use the kitchen a great deal. The church has had a “buried talent” in the form of the kitchen and is glad to make it available to MACU, he said.
Community support has been amazing, Maurice said. Churches have pitched in with meals for students, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has made a contribution, and 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina Inc. made a donation last week.
Oakes said the church already had been discussing how it might assist MACU when Maurice called and asked about using the church’s kitchen. Church leaders were glad to have the opportunity to help the school, he said.
MACU’s Heritage Hall, which houses the university’s cafeteria, classrooms and some faculty offices, will be closed for the foreseeable future in the wake of a Sept. 5 collapse of a portion of the building’s roof, according to MACU officials. There were no injuries in the collapse.
Insurance assessments are being conducted now and thus far there is no timetable for getting the building back up and running, Maurice said.
It will be next academic year at the earliest before the building will be able to be occupied again, he said.
“The students have been very resilient,” Maurice said.