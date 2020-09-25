The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center will reopen Oct. 1 after being closed for the last seven months because of COVID-19.
But capacity will be limited to 60 seniors at a time and usage is by appointment only.
The new senior center along the downtown waterfront opened March 6 but was closed a week later because of the pandemic.
“The seniors are happy and they are ready to get back in this building,” said Senior Center Superintendent Stacy Williams. “They want to get some sense of normalcy and socialization back.”
She acknowledged that the “hardest part” for seniors who want to use the facility will be getting used to its new appointment-only policy.
“It will take some patience and understanding but we will get there,” she said.
Appointments for the fitness room, aerobics and the computer room can be made on a week-to-week basis. Appointments for jewelry and sign language classes will be done by the month. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to needing an appointment, seniors will receive a temperature screening when entering the facility and mask-wearing will be mandatory. The only exception to the facemask rule will be when seniors are using workout equipment in the fitness room.
“We have precautions in place,” Williams said. “We have screens in place between every piece of equipment (in the fitness room) to allow for safety.”
The center will be sanitized several times daily. And seniors will be required to enter through the front doors of the center on Water Street and exit through the back doors into the parking lot.
The center recently began holding some outdoor classes across the street in Mariners’ Wharf Park while the facility was closed. Some of those classes may still be held once the building partially reopens.
“Depending on turnout, we are looking at continuing some of those programs outside,” Williams said. “That is still on the table.”
The senior center is also planning to host outdoor bingo in the park at a date still to be determined next month. Williams said if event is popular, more bingo sessions may be scheduled.
“If they like it, we will continue to do it every other week,” she said.
The new senior center is located in the former The Daily Advance building on Water Street and was purchased through a joint interlocal agreement between the city and county.
The governments paid a little over $1.1 million for the 15,000-square-foot building in June 2019 and spent another $450,000 in renovation costs and associated fees to convert the former downtown office building into a senior center.
For more information or to make an appointment, seniors can call 252-335-4323.