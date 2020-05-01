Five counties in the Albemarle Region — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Camden, and Currituck County — are joining forces May 3-9 to promote tourism on social media, highlighting the region’s natural, cultural and historic sites that attract visitors to the region, as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The original theme for National Travel and Tourism Week was going to be “Travel Works” but that was been changed to the “Spirit of Travel” because of the coronavirus crisis.
The annual national tourism week is now in its 37th year and it usually promotes the industry as a key economic driver in the country. COVID-19 changed that, however.
The “Spirit of Travel” theme instead will seek to unite the industry, celebrate its resilient spirit and elevate the role it is expected to play in the country’s economic recovery.
Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ferguson said Thursday that the agency will be posting different messages on its social media platforms throughout the week. The messages will range from highlighting that local residents are the county’s best ambassadors for tourism to telling prospective visitors that Visit Elizabeth City can’t wait to “welcome you back.”
“Because all of our lives have changed because of this, everybody is rethinking messaging on how to tell our stories in the most impactful way,” Ferguson said. “We will have at least one post every day. We want to engage with people. We will tell them that now is not the time to travel but that we will be here when it is time to travel again.”
Ferguson said the tourism industry will help drive the economic recovery. Locally, tourism supports 500 jobs in the area with a payroll of almost $11 million. The county welcomed around 215,000 visitors in 2019.
Visit Elizabeth City was scheduled to start a “Summer in Elizabeth City” marketing campaign today but COVID-19 has put that plan on hold as well.
“It’s not the right time to put out a strong push for summer visitation,” Ferguson said. “Now, our message is we would love to see you sometime soon, so please stay in touch with us. It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and northeast North Carolina will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms.”
To follow the VEC tourism week campaign go to: https://www.facebook.com/visitecity/.