PLYMOUTH — Five area men — three from Hertford, two from Edenton — have been arrested on a host of drug and weapon charges in Washington County.
The five were among the 10 people taken into custody Sunday after the Washington Sheriff’s Office and the Plymouth Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Plymouth.
During the search, law enforcement officers seized 12.1 grams of crack cocaine, 22.2 grams of marijuana, 637 grams of heroin, five firearms, drug paraphernalia and illegal pyrotechnics and currency, according to a press release from Washington Sheriff Johnny Barnes. Three of the firearms seized were stolen, Barnes said.
All 10 people were charged with trafficking heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a control substance; maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a control substance; conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine; conspiracy to traffic heroin; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of pyrotechnics; and possession of stolen firearms.
The three Hertford residents include Tyler Land, 18; Dquan Prebble, 35; and James Brooks, 19. The two Edenton residents were Yahsha Humphry, 27, and Zabah Humphry, 31.
Yahsha Humphrey, who is wanted in Pennsylvania on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and violating parole, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Zabah Humphrey also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The others arrested include Dinah Mathews, 19, of Greenville; Khayyan Gales, 19, of Raleigh; and Plymouth residents Charmaine Coffield, 20; Cessquam Simpson, 33; and Cedric Young Jr., 23.
The incident is still under investigation and more charges are possible, Barnes said.