...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A sign advertises that hiring is underway for the new Five Below retail store opening this summer in the site of the former Dragon Buffet at Southgate Park, Thursday evening.
National retailer Five Below will open a store at Southgate Park in Elizabeth City in the coming months.
Five Below is currently renovating a 12,000-square-foot space at the shopping center off Ehringhaus Street in a space formerly occupied by the Dragon Buffett. The Chinese restaurant closed last summer.
Five Below plans to open at the site sometime this summer, a spokesperson for Five Below said in email to The Daily Advance on Friday.
Signs on both the store building's facade and posted on Southgate property near Ehringhaus Street advertise that the store is currently seeking job applicants.
The company’s website states that Five Below is a “high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond.” Most items are priced between $1 and $5.
“Five Below makes it easy to say yes to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: style, room, sports, tech, create, party, candy, and New and Now,” the website states.
Five Below announced earlier this year that it intends to open 200 new stores in 2023 and another 1,000 by the end of 2025. The retailer currently has over 1,200 stores in 40 states and it topped the $3 billion sales mark in 2022.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said Five Below's planned opening is another sign that Elizabeth City is becoming a regional shopping hub. He noted that several national and regional chains have announced plans to locate in Elizabeth City in the last few months. Texas Roadhouse steakhouse, and the Wawa and Royal Farms gas and convenience stores have all submitted construction plans to the city.
“We always appreciate it when a new store comes to Elizabeth City,” Rivers said. “Growth is a great testament to our city and it gives our citizens access to another national retailer.’’
Rivers said having national retailers in the city will attract customers from surrounding counties, which will boost sales tax revenue for the city. He said other national retailers and restaurants have expressed interest in the city.
“We are positioning ourselves to be the regional shopping hub here in northeastern North Carolina,” Rivers said. “It will bring shoppers in from a 30- to 40-mile radius.”
Five Below is a publicly traded NASDAQ stock and it was trading Friday afternoon at $196.95 per share.