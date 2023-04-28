Five Below

A sign advertises that hiring is underway for the new Five Below retail store opening this summer in the site of the former Dragon Buffet at Southgate Park, Thursday evening.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

National retailer Five Below will open a store at Southgate Park in Elizabeth City in the coming months.

Five Below is currently renovating a 12,000-square-foot space at the shopping center off Ehringhaus Street in a space formerly occupied by the Dragon Buffett. The Chinese restaurant closed last summer.