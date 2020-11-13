City Council has corrected a typo in the city of Elizabeth City’s current budget that will now allow all city employees to receive a holiday bonus.
When council approved the current fiscal budget in June, it included money for the usual $300 holiday bonus given to most of the city’s employees, who are considered non-exempt workers.
However, the line item stated that the bonus was only for “exempt” employees.
Exempt employees are department directors and salaried workers while non-exempt employees primarily include the city’s hourly workers.
“As it reads currently, our budget does not include the non-exempt employees,” interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe said Monday, referring to the approved budget. “That was a typo. It should read ‘non-exempt employees.’”
Council unanimously approved correcting the typo and on Buffaloe’s recommendation also voted to award the $300 bonus to city directors and other salaried city employees.
Buffaloe said that all city employees should receive a bonus for “their hard work” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the past, we have not allowed any exempt employee to receive a holiday bonus,” Buffaloe told council. “We have very few employees who are categorized as exempt. In light of the pandemic, I think it is important that they all know how much they’re appreciated for their efforts. 2020 has been a tough year for all city employees.”
Adding exempt employees will cost the city an additional $9,600, which will come from anticipated salary savings in the current budget. The total cost of providing bonuses to all employees is $94,800, of which all but the $9,600 was already in the budget that passed last June.
“Anything we do we should try and make it better,” said Councilor Johnnie Walton, the council’s mayor pro tem. “I think this will make it better for all of staff.”