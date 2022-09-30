Ian photo

A couple crosses Water Street at Mariners' Wharf during heavy rain around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A flash flood warning has been issued for west central Camden and Pasquotank counties as rain from Hurricane Ian continues to fall across the region.  

According to a post on Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management's Facebook page, between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen across the two counties. Rainfall is expected to continue falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour. Additional rainfall of between one and two inches is possible.