Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 67F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina...
Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 545 PM EDT.
* At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Burgess, Snug Harbor,
Belvidere, Nixonton, Tyner, Valhalla, Rockyhock, Pasquotank,
Forestburg, Smithtown, Okisko, Parkville and Beach Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to
55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck
and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City, Isle of Wight,
and York Counties...in addition to the Cities of Newport News,
Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A flash flood warning has been issued for west central Camden and Pasquotank counties as rain from Hurricane Ian continues to fall across the region.
According to a post on Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management's Facebook page, between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen across the two counties. Rainfall is expected to continue falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour. Additional rainfall of between one and two inches is possible.
As a result, "flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the post said.
Some of the areas expected to experience flash flooding in Pasquotank County include Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville and Nixonton. Small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, low-lying and areas of poor drainage will be particularly at risk of flash flooding.
The region also remains under a wind advisory. Residents should expect sustained northeast winds from Ian of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph until 4 a.m. on Saturday, the weather service said.
Ian's approach forced most area school districts and colleges to switch to remote learning classes today. The Currituck County Schools and College of The Albemarle canceled classes.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools also announced this morning it, too, is canceling classes.
The storm's approach also moved the Perquimans Arts League to cancel its planned Arts on the Perquimans set for Saturday.
"In concern for the safety of our artisans and their work, as well as the safety of our patrons, we have reached this difficult decision," PAL said on Facebook Thursday evening.
Interim City Manager Montique McClary said that extra crews are on standby in case the city is affected by the tropical storm event. She said the city has had numerous updates from Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management all week to prepare our staff “to best assist our citizens and community as needed.”
“In the event of power outages and/or flooding, crews are on standby and are prepared to come in to put signage, barricades out in the areas where needed,” McClary said. “City crews started preparing for the weather earlier this week and as essential personnel they are on call-standby when needed to get the power back up as quickly as possible and address issues as it relates to the weather.”
McClary said city crews will work diligently if the storm causes power outages.
“We ask the residents to be patient as we do so,” McClary said. “The city is concerned about the safety of our citizens and advises residents to do their part to assist the city by staying in when possible.”
According to The Associated Press, the National Hurricane Center was reporting that as of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Ian was about 105 miles southeast of Charleston and tracking northwest. The storm is forecast to bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the coasts of both North and South Carolina coasts, the agency said.