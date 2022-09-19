A Florida sailor is this year's Classic Moth Boat Nationals champion.
Besides winning the overall championship, Jamie Rabbitt also took top honors in the Generation Two division of the boat-racing competition staged by the Classic Moth Boat Association this past weekend on the Pasquotank River in Elizabeth City.
George Albaugh of Maryland won the Generation One division of the competition, and Don Janeway of Chapel Hill took first place in the Vintage division, according to Sarah Pugh, an association member.
According to Pugh, 12 boats registered for this year's Classic Moth Boat Nationals. And thanks to "two beautiful days of perfect wind, sailors were able to log 12 races over the two days of competition.
The event "was well attended" by dozens of association members, Pugh said.
"This weekend provided the best possible weather for sailing moth boats and for spectators," she said.
The one-seat moth boat traces its origins to 1929, when the first was designed and built by Joel Van Sant at the Elizabeth City Shipyard. The boat’s single sail is roughly 75 square feet in size and while the boat is tiny, it’s also quick and nimble. For competition purposes, a participant’s boat must not exceed 11 feet in length or weigh more than 75 pounds.