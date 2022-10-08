Nine days, over 1,300 miles of driving in two different rental cars, two different trips in a float plane covering around 800 nautical miles and staying in five different hotels is what it takes to visit four national parks in Alaska.
That is what myself and my wife, Susan, accomplished in late August in our bucket-list quest to visit all 63 national parks.
Our fourth trip to the 49th state allowed us to up that number of national park visits to 41, including visits on this trip to three of the least-visited national parks in the country — Lake Clark National Park, Gates of the Arctic National Park and Kobuk Valley National Park.
Gates of the Arctic is the least-visited national park as only 7,362 people visited in 2021, according to the National Park Service. Kobuk was the third- least visited park with 11,540 visitors last year while Lake Clark is the fifth- least visited with 18,278 going to the park in 2021.
Lake Clark and Kobuk Valley are only accessible by boat or bush plane. Taking a bush plane is the only way into Gates of the Arctic.
In between there was a stop at Denali National Park and a 3.3-mile roundtrip hike with an elevation gain of 1,400 feet up to Flattop Mountain, which offers panoramic views of Anchorage.
Along the way we got up close to 22 grizzly bears, one black bear and six moose. We also crossed the Arctic Circle and rode on the famous Dalton Highway, one of the northern-most roads in the world.
The visit to Lake Clark was the easiest of the two plane trips, only requiring us to take a short drive from our hotel in Anchorage to the Lake Hood Seaplane Base just outside the city to get started.
There we boarded a seven-seat float plane operated by Rust Air for the 70-minute flight south to Crescent Lake in the park. The trip included a close pass of snow-covered Mount Redoubt, a still active volcano that stands 10,197 feet tall, while also flying between, and around, other high peaks of the Chigmit Mountains.
After landing, we spent six hours in a pontoon boat viewing grizzly bears fishing for the salmon that had returned to spawn on the 9-mile long glacier-fed lake that sits in the shadow of Mount Redoubt.
At times, we were as close as 20 yards to the bears, who seemed to pay little to no attention to the eight humans on the boat. A highlight was watching a female grizzly bear with three cubs in tow charge and chase off a male bear that wandered in too close.
Surprisingly, the bears only eat the head, tail and skin of the salmon. Our guide told us those parts have the highest fat content, which is needed by the bears as they prepare for a long winter hibernation.
Next was the 612-mile journey from Anchorage to Coldfoot to scratch Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley off the list. A stop on the way was a visit to Denali National Park.
The final 174 miles of the drive to catch a plane to Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk requires driving on the famous Dalton Highway, which starts about 80 miles north of Fairbanks. Those final miles to Coldfoot was an adventure in itself.
The highway was originally built in the 1970s to support construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and it is still used by truckers that service the oil fields on Alaska’s North Slope.
Much of Dalton Highway is unpaved, where dodging potholes is a must. The portions that are paved are dotted with what are called “frost heaves,” which is like being on a rollercoaster. Recommended top speed is 40 mph and there is only one gas station from just outside Fairbanks until you get to Coldfoot, which is a trip of 250 miles.
The national car rental companies don’t allow their vehicles on the Dalton Highway. So, we had to rent a Ford Explorer from a Fairbanks company that caters to travelers going up the Dalton Highway. It came with fitted with all-terrain tires, two spares, a CB radio, first-aid kit and winter survival gear in case you break down.
The final 174 miles to Coldfoot took almost five hours, not including stops.
One stop on the way was to get gas — and a cheeseburger — at a fishing lodge located along the banks of the Yukon River. Another stop was at a sign marking where one crosses the Arctic Circle, where it was a brisk 43 degrees in mid-afternoon.
There isn’t much in Coldfoot except Coldfoot Camp, which offers lodging, a restaurant and bar. The lodging consisted of small rooms in trailers that were used to house workers who traveled to Alaska in the 1970s to build the pipeline.
Unknown to us was that the day of our trip to Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley was the last scheduled flight of the season to the two national parks by Coyote Air, the only charter provider in Coldfoot.
Our 8 a.m. departure was delayed an hour until the sun could melt the frost off the four-seat plane, which was fitted for takeoffs and landings on land and water. The 1975 Cessna carries the name “Elcy” and was piloted by Coyote co-owner Danielle Tirrell, a third-generation pilot who has been flying in Alaska for over two decades.
The plane ride to Kobuk was 200 miles, a trip that first took us across Gates of the Arctic while flying through valleys surrounded by high barren peaks.
Once over Kobuk, we circled over the largest active sand dunes in the Arctic before landing on a small lake. As we floated close to shore, a moose and two calves walked along the lake’s banks.
Our trip to Kobuk was a fast 90 minutes as we were aided by a brisk tailwind. Most of the flight was at 6,000 feet; sitting in the co-pilot’s seat allows one to view the gauges.
That tailwind to Kobuk turned into a headwind as we traveled back to Gates of the Arctic, and eventually Coldfoot.
Tirrell wanted to take us to a lake in Gates of the Arctic that is nestled between two high peaks. Besides it being a scenic place to land, Tirrell wanted to drop off a cucumber from her garden to the owner of a small lodge on the lake.
But gusty winds howling between the two peaks forced Tirrell to abort that water landing. We instead headed to Walker Lake, which is equally as beautiful but where the wind was only blowing around 20 knots, she said.
After a relatively smooth water landing our visit on the rocky shore of the lake lasted a little longer than the normal. That’s because Tirrell had to retrieve tote-looking bags of gas that she had stored in the plane’s floats. The extra gas was necessary as the fuel in the plane’s wings was getting low due to the increasing headwinds. Tirrell said it was a contingency she expected before we departed Coldfoot.
“We have two-and-half hours of fuel for an hour trip,” she assured us after refueling.
Saying the ride back to Coldfoot was bumpy would be an understatement. After lifting off from Gates of the Arctic, Tirrell received a radio message from Coyote’s other co-owner, Dirk Nickisch, advising that winds at the airport were 30 knots and increasing.
Tirrell’s landing was flawless, but it would be her last flight of the day. As we prepared to depart the small airport, Tirrell informed a couple waiting for a shorter “mountain tour” that it was canceled because of high winds.
The unpredictable Alaska weather was on our side the whole trip.
