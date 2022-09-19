jordan band

The Daniel Jordan Band, shown performing on the stage at Mariners’ Wharf Park, Sunday, July 24, for the Summer Sounds concert series, will be the headline act for the first day of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc.'s 2nd annual Fall Music Festival at the park this weekend. The band will perform Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Organizers are calling this coming weekend's 2nd annual Fall Music Festival a next-level music event for the city.

The free festival being sponsored by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will be held Friday and Saturday at Mariners' Wharf Park. It will feature a number of local and regional musical acts as well the Nashville-based Flying Buffaloes. All will be performing under a covered stage for the first time.