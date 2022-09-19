The Daniel Jordan Band, shown performing on the stage at Mariners’ Wharf Park, Sunday, July 24, for the Summer Sounds concert series, will be the headline act for the first day of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc.'s 2nd annual Fall Music Festival at the park this weekend. The band will perform Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Organizers are calling this coming weekend's 2nd annual Fall Music Festival a next-level music event for the city.
The free festival being sponsored by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will be held Friday and Saturday at Mariners' Wharf Park. It will feature a number of local and regional musical acts as well the Nashville-based Flying Buffaloes. All will be performing under a covered stage for the first time.
ECDI board member Jeff Mitchell recently told the ECDI board that the event is “all coming together.”
“We have all the talent booked, we have the stage lined up,” Mitchell said. “We have some fantastic talent, a great lineup. I think this will be a springboard to do better things in the future.”
The local country-rock Daniel Jordan Band will be the headline act on Friday playing from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Chesapeake-based 5Starr will be the warmup act from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Original Rhondels will kick off the music on Saturday with a performance from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Brooke and Nick will then play from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. The Flying Buffaloes will follow from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
ECDI expects people will travel from outside the region to attend the event and stay overnight in local hotels and bed and breakfasts.
“We feel like we will get people (to attend) who are not from around Elizabeth City,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant.
While the event is free, ECDI is selling VIP tickets that includes a reserved seat and four drink tickets.
There will be a beer garden selling local canned craft beer, wine and to music-goers of legal age.
Malenfant said that the Juniper Cocktail Lounge, which will soon open downtown, will showcase a couple of their drinks. She said it hasn’t been decided if the drinks from Juniper will be offered to only VIP ticket holders or to any music goer of legal age.
“They will have two featured drinks,” Malenfant said.
Food trucks will be on site for both days of the festival offering a variety of food choices, including a raw oysters on Saturday.
City-based Bob-B-Que also will be at the festival both days. The Coinjock Marina food truck will be there Friday while Cousins Oyster food truck from the Outer Banks will be on site Saturday selling raw oysters.
“There will be different options both days,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said local downtown businesses are also planning to host live music at their establishments during the two-day festival.
Last summer, ECDI was planning a fall festival, after the 2021 Potato Festival was canceled, with the centerpiece be amusement rides by Florida-based Deggller Attractions. But COVID concerns forced the cancellation of the rides.
ECDI then rebranded the event into a music festival, which featured 15 musical acts, and put together the event in just a matter of weeks. It was held the first weekend of last October and attracted good crowds despite wet weather on one of the festival days.
“It’s a big festival and we are building on what we started last year,” Malenfant said.