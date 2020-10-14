Better safe than sorry.
That was Andrew and Robin Satterfield’s thinking when they decided to drive from Hertford to attend a free drive-through flu shot clinic at College of The Albemarle early Saturday morning.
Robin, who is retired, said that in the past the couple have rarely gotten flu shots, but this year is different.
“With COVID going on and our age now we thought it was important to be extra protected,” said Robin, who was speaking while her husband was seated in the passenger seat preparing for his flu shot.
Robin already had received her flu shot, so the Satterfields attended Saturday’s clinic for Andrew. Plus, the shot was free, which was important to them.
“We’re in between insurances right now,” Robin said. “It was a good time to get a flu shot and he needed one.”
The Satterfields were among hundreds of people who took advantage of the free clinic and food drive held in the parking lot of COA’s Elizabeth City campus Saturday. Everyone was required to wear a face mask to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.
When the event kicked off at 8 a.m., traffic on North Road Street was backed up from COA to the front of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Motorists filed into the school’s main parking lot in at least three lanes, where Sentara nurses asked them the necessary medical questions. People did not have to get out of their vehicles to receive their vaccination.
While the shots were sponsored and administered by Sentara, COA’s nursing students set up educational booths that lined the road as residents exited the campus in their vehicles. The students passed out free health education information, plus facemasks, house cleaning and disinfectant supplies, dental hygiene products, and other medical items.
Food Bank of the Albemarle sent a large truck filled with food donations, which included “We Care” food boxes distributed by Sentara Albemarle. Also assisting were volunteers from the U.S. Coast Guard and the state National Guard.
The flu shots were a popular component to the morning’s events, but according to Sentara Albemarle spokeswoman Annya Soucy, the clinic began as the hospital’s annual food drive.
By incorporating free flu shots and inviting COA, the food bank, the Community Care Clinic and local health department to partner, hospital officials aimed to make Saturday a “comprehensive health” event for the community, Soucy said.
The hospital came prepared with 300 flu vaccines to administer and at 9:30 a.m. about 100 doses remained. Residents did not have to get a flu shot to take advantage of the food giveaway and other benefits. The vaccines were administered on a first come, first served basis and the clinic was scheduled to run till noon.
Soucy said she was surprised by the turnout but pleased that the hospital was able to get the word out to the community in time for so many to attend. In the United States, flu season is typically runs from October to February. The earlier a person receives a flu shot the better, according to Soucy.
“We really wanted people to get vaccinated in the month of October,” she said.
If a patient showed up in the emergency room exhibiting symptoms, it would not be immediately known whether the patient had the flu or COVID-19, Soucy said.
Robin Harris, dean of COA’s health sciences department, said the participating nursing students were currently studying the clinical side of the field, which includes collaborating with other agencies to develop public health strategies that provide improved health services.
“And this is the epitome of a public health event .... It’s a wonderful event for us,” she said.