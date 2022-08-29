HERTFORD — Students in Perquimans County Schools eager to return for the first day of school had to wait an extra two hours because of heavy fog blanketing the region Monday morning.
With fog reducing visibility for motorists, Perquimans school officials delayed the start of school out of an abundance of caution.
Although there were some disappointed students, parents and teachers, all was back to normal as the fog lifted and school doors opened just after 10 a.m.
The district’s first day was very successful, school officials said. Perquimans County School Career and Technical Education Director Jill Cohen said the first day of school made her enthusiastic about the upcoming year.
“We had a great first-day opening even with a fog delay,” she said. “The students were full of bright smiles and cheerful “good mornings.’”
Cohen said she visited each of the district’s career technical classes where she saw students “engaged in on-the-job safety in automotive (training), understanding the level of practicals (physical training) of fire tech, and learning the expectations of what will be happening in child development, horticulture, and aquaculture.”
She said the computer science, STEM and career exploration classes at Perquimans Middle School are helping set the “expectations of these exploratory classes.”
“The teachers were establishing the routines of learning for the lessons ahead. We are looking forward to a great school year,” Cohen said.
At Perquimans County Middle School, Tiffany Stallings said her daughter, Annabelle, had had “a very good first day (of school) although she was surprised to see the fog.”
Bryson Mitchell also had a good first day. Bryson’s mother, Fantasia Mitchell, was equally excited about his first day of school. She smiled broadly at the paper crown her son made on his first day of school.
Monday also appeared to go well for bus drivers. Shaneeka Widbee, who was sitting behind the wheel of her bright yellow bus at Perquimans County Middle School Monday afternoon, seemed pleased with how things had gone.
“It’s a great day. It is beautiful out. Enjoy it. Have to go,” she said, closing the bus doors and preparing for her last run of the day.