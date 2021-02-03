Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve the appointment of Republican Jonathan Meads to the board’s Southern Outside District seat formerly occupied by his father.
Meads, 42, succeeds his late father, Frankie Meads, who died Jan. 13 at age 77. The elder Meads was elected three times beginning in 2012 and was the second Republican since Reconstruction to win a commission seat in then-heavily Democratic Pasquotank County.
State law required that a Republican fill the vacant seat and the county Republican Party selected Meads’ son Jonathan to fill the seat.
After Meads was presented to the board as the county GOP’s choice, the board approved the recommendation without discussion.
Meads was then immediately sworn by Clerk to the Board Lynn Scott. At his side were his wife, Anna, their four children, Sydney, Bristol, Addison and Peyton, and his mom, Alice. Nearly a dozen other family members and friends looked on.
“I want to thank you for the phone calls, the flowers and the cards that you all sent after my dad’s passing,” Meads told the board.
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin responded by saying that Meads’ father was always a strong advocate for the county.
“He enjoyed helping the community and he was always engaged,” Griffin said.
Commissioner Cecil Perry welcomed Meads to the board. He said he at first did not recognize Meads when he first entered the boardroom before Monday’s meeting.
“But when he blinked his eyes, I could tell he was so much like his father,” Perry said. “His father did a great job here.”
Perry also said he was glad to see another youthful face join the board. Commissioner Sean Lavin, 41, was elected to represent the Northern Outside seat in 2018.
“I am so proud of the younger people that are joining the board of county commissioners,” Perry said. “I’ve been here a long time, this is my 19th year.”
County GOP Chairman George Hague wrote to commissioners that Meads will represent the people of the Southern Outside district as the “taxpayers’ best friend.”
“This moment is bittersweet with the passing of Frankie Meads, but we feel Jonathan Meads reflects the same values as Frankie Meads,” Hague wrote.