State Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a letter sent to City Council last month that Elizabeth City is at risk of a “cash crisis” and he wants the city to ask the state’s Local Government Commission to step in and assume control of the city’s finances.

“Based on what we do know about the city’s finances, we have real concerns about cash flow,” Folwell said in his letter dated March 14. “ANY financial decisions the city board or staff are making based on incomplete or missing financial data are subject to potentially significant error.”