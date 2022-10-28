The completion of Elizabeth City’s past due audits will reveal what led to the delay and who is responsible for the city’s financial books being in disarray, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Thursday.

Two staff members from the Local Government Commission, a part of Folwell’s office, spent most of last week in the city helping staff complete the necessary records to have the audits completed by an outside firm as required by state statue. LGC staff are set to return next month to complete more work.