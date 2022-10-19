...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Staff from the state’s Local Government Commission are examining Elizabeth City’s financial records at City Hall this week and their report will help determine if the state needs to take over control of the city’s finances, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday.
Elizabeth City has been on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List for two years and staff from the state Treasurer’s Office are examining financial records as part of a Financial Accountability Agreement the city signed with the LGC last month.
Folwell spent Monday and Tuesday in the city and said the staff report and the completion of the city’s past due audits by an outside firm will determine what future actions his office takes. He said the city’s cooperation is critical in the process.
“We have to observe the competency and the willingness to do something about it,” Folwell said, referring to completing the late audits and getting a handle on the city's finances. “As state treasurer and as much as I, or our staff, love coming here, we can’t care more about Elizabeth City than Elizabeth City cares about itself. That’s never a good situation.”
Folwell said again during an interview Tuesday afternoon that City Council’s decision to rehire former city manager Montre Freeman means the city has no room for error in managing its financial affairs. The LGC strongly opposed Freeman’s rehiring before council’s vote, saying the former manager bears some responsibility for the city’s current financial condition.
The city has still not filed its 2020-21 audit that was due almost a year ago on Oct. 31, 2021. And it will miss the deadline to submit its 2021-22 audit because the previous year’s audit has not been finished. The LGC has said it was Freeman’s responsibility to ensure the city’s timely completion of the 2020-21 audit.
Freeman served as manager from Jan. 19, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2021 before being terminated by the former City Council that left office earlier this summer. He was placed on administrative leave a month before being terminated.
Folwell said one possible reason the city’s 2020-21 audit is late is because the city’s books were not reconciled.
“The auditors may be spending so much time putting the books back together before they can even audit,” Folwell said. “The reconciliation of the books is as important as the audit is.”
Folwell said providing a “simple and solid answer” on what would prompt a state takeover of the city’s finances is not easy. The state has never been faced with a government entity the size of Elizabeth City this close to the brink of a takeover. He described the city as a “regional hub.”
If the LGC were to take over the city’s finances, Elizabeth City would become the biggest municipality ever taken over by the state.
“This is different from Robersonville, East Laurinburg, where we just de-chartered, (and) Spring Lake,” Folwell said. “The scale of Elizabeth City — not just in terms of its budget but all the different things it does in terms with its utility fund — the people need a simple and solid answer they can rely on.”
Folwell met with Mayor Kirk Rivers on Tuesday and described the meeting as cordial. He said he again told Rivers that rehiring Freeman was a mistake.
“I relayed to him (Rivers) a quote I use all the time from my former neighbor, (the late poet) Maya Angelou,” Folwell said. “When a person’s track record shows you who they are you should believe them the first time.’’
Rivers could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Folwell praised the city’s decision in June 2020, when the city was being managed by Freeman's predecessor, Rich Olson, to defy Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order then in place banning residential utility disconnections during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, the city had more than 2,200 delinquent utility accounts and the city was set to run out of money in its electric fund. Folwell said the city was on the brink of bankruptcy but within hours after the city announced it would defy Cooper’s order the city received a waiver from the state, which forced delinquent account holders to begin paying their bills.
Folwell called the city’s defiance of Cooper’s executive order banning disconnections “courageous.”
“I was hoping that courage would have been present (to not rehire Freeman),” Folwell said. “Peeing in a cup for a background check is important. But what is equally important in a background check is: Can you balance a budget? Can you manage a water and sewer system and an electric utility? But a vote is a vote.”