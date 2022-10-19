Staff from the state’s Local Government Commission are examining Elizabeth City’s financial records at City Hall this week and their report will help determine if the state needs to take over control of the city’s finances, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday.

Elizabeth City has been on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List for two years and staff from the state Treasurer’s Office are examining financial records as part of a Financial Accountability Agreement the city signed with the LGC last month.