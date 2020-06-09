North Carolina’s state treasurer believes local governments best know how to spend COVID-19 relief funding. Therefore, they should be allowed more flexibility on how that money is spent — to include making up lost revenues like sales tax.
“I have complete trust in the elected officials and the city manager in Elizabeth City,” Treasurer Dale Folwell said during an interview in Elizabeth City last week. “They know better than anyone in Raleigh (how to spend these funds). There’s nobody who knows this community better than these folks here in this city.”
Currently, there are restrictions on how counties and cities can spend relief funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. While they can spend CARES Act funding on expenses directly related to the pandemic, like law enforcement overtime or sanitization supplies, they’re prohibited from spending it to make up lost revenues.
Fowell, a Republican seeking a second four-year term as treasurer this fall, believes that’s wrong.
He says since the severe revenue shortfalls communities are facing have been caused by the COVID-19 crisis, they shouldn’t have to prove that specific needs are COVID-19-related.
“Everything is COVID-related,” Folwell said.
He noted that cities and towns are facing a 20-25 percent decline in sales tax revenue alongside losses in water and sewer revenues and electric revenues.
“I really empathize with the city council and the community leaders around eastern North Carolina as they are dealing with this problem,” Folwell said.
Local cities and counties need to be able to use virus relief funding to backfill their budgets, he said.
Fowell said he sees a real rift between Raleigh and rural eastern North Carolina.
“The number one step is to push the power away from Raleigh and trust the common sense of these communities across North Carolina,” he said.
The treasurer noted that COVID-19 has the potential to create economic inequities “that will take years to pull out of.” He said those inequities are not just between individuals but also between regions of the state.
Folwell pointed out that because of high water tables, repairing water and sewer infrastructure is more expensive in coastal counties than it is many other places in the state.
“That’s why they need their reserves,” he said.
Municipal water and sewer funds and electric utilities are enterprise funds that depend on rates to raise enough revenue to cover costs, Fowell said.
The treasurer also addressed a situation in nearby Tyrrell County.
Folwell expressed appreciation that Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration plans to provide $323,504 to Tyrrell and the town of Columbia for estimated water and sewer system payments the state would have made had it not closed a state-run prison in the county.
Folwell noted he had called on Cooper to take that step. He said he’s also urging the governor to reopen the prison to restore lost jobs and business-related tax revenue.
Folwell said the COVID-19 pandemic has likely caused North Carolinians more anxiety and stress than they’ve seen in their lifetimes. That’s why it’s even more important now for government to be as responsive as it can be, he said.
“People don’t give a damn what political party you are a member of right now,” he said, adding that they’re concerned about their jobs, their health and the well-being of their communities.
“They just want their problems fixed,” Folwell said.