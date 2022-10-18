Push for Reform

State Treasurer Dale Folwell campaigns for medical debt reform during a visit to College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City, Monday. Folwell voiced support during his visit for House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, which among other things would require health care facilities to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs before billing them.

 Reggie Ponder/

The Daily Advance

State Treasurer Dale Folwell told a small gathering in Elizabeth City Monday evening that he is pushing for medical debt reform to help North Carolina families and protect taxpayers.

Folwell is backing House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, which would require health care facilities to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs before billing them, mandate charity care for patients who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and require posting of hospital prices in plain language.