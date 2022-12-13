State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday that the state’s top priority for improving the financial status of Elizabeth City’s water and sewer fund is a revamp of its customer service policy.
Staff from the state’s Local Government Commission directed City Council at council’s meeting Monday night to make changes to its utility collection policies to improve its cash position. The LGC told city leaders at the meeting that the water and sewer utility is only collecting enough money to “pay the bills.”
The LGC also directed City Council to conduct a water and sewer rate study and then implement the study’s recommendations.
The LGC told the city it needs to come up with better ways to collect past due payments to generate more revenue for repairs and infrastructure improvements. The LGC wants to review the new policies by the end of January so they can be implemented by March 1.
The state told councilors that utility customers are allowed too long to pay their bills, adding that payment plans and cutoffs are not uniformly enforced. They also said utility deposits need to be increased.
Folwell said the city’s water and sewer system is in “disarray” and that citizens deserve to know the truth.
“I’m not trying to talk about the city leadership, I’m trying to talk to them about what needs to be done,” Folwell said. “It (water and sewer) has become a finance agency, not a collection agency. It punishes those that actually pay their bills on a timely basis.’’
Folwell said the city is not currently enforcing a collection policy it already has in place. He said the rate study is secondary to the city enforcing the policies that are already on the books.
“It is putting them in the situation that they are in,” Folwell said, referring to the city. “You can’t keep having a system that has the financial needs they are going to have and have people who are paying their bills paying all the freight. That is why they call it a public utility.’’
Several councilors pushed back on the state’s directives Monday night. Asked if the state’s wishes are not followed, Folwell said “we will discuss that with them at some point.”
The city entered into a financial accountability agreement with the LGC in October in an effort to get off the agency’s Unit Assistance List.
“We are there to advocate on the behalf of the invisible who are being impacted when there is not transparency, not competency and not good governance,” Folwell said. “We don’t have a choice but to do our job. My comments about Elizabeth City are not about anyone but about what needs to be done.’’
Folwell said assisting a government entity the size of Elizabeth City has been a drain on the state Treasurer’s Office. Several of the LGC staff having been working closely with city staff since October, including spending some time on the ground in the city.
“We have spent enormous amounts of time and money trying to rescue Elizabeth City,” Folwell said. “There is so much potential opportunity with that city — natural resources, the university (ECSU), the ambiance. Any day this goes on is a day too long. We are only there because of performance. We are not there because of anything else.’’
A spokesman for the Treasurer’s Office said LGC “coach team members” spend on average two days a week on Elizabeth City’s finances. There’s usually another day per week spent on travel when team members physically visit the city, the spokesman said.
The coach team’s manager is spending on average about four hours a week working on Elizabeth City financial matters, the spokesman said.