Food Bank of the Albemarle will close its Elizabeth City facilities Thursday for a through cleaning after a staff member reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Liz Reasoner, the food bank's executive director, announced the temporary closing Wednesday evening in a press release.
“One of our staff reported to us on Wednesday evening that they tested positive for the coronavirus, and in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) protocol and the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the people we serve, we’ve decided to close temporarily,” Reasoner said.
The food bank will be closed to the public, staff and volunteers starting Thursday, Reasoner said. She expects the agency will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 20, but not until "satisfactory cleaning measures ... and contact tracing for staff has been completed," she said.
A professional cleaning company has been hired to thoroughly clean food bank facilities, Reasoner said.
“The facility will be sanitized in all areas affected, and staff and volunteers are being instructed to quarantine and make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test," she said. "We anticipate resuming operations as soon as possible but only when it is safe to do so."
Reasoner said persons who may have been in close contact with the affected staff member have been informed of the employee's positive test for COVID-19. Others who have been at the food bank within the past five days and have COVID-related concerns should contact Reasoner at 252-335-4035, ext. 110 or by email at lreasoner@afoodbank.org.
The Food Bank will continue health safety measures it introduced in April, such as conducting temperature checks on staff and volunteers upon their arrival, Reasoner said. Staff and volunteers will also continue to be required to use gloves when packing and sorting food, wear facemasks, and wash their hands before entering the building, and after food and restroom breaks. Also, high-touch common surfaces will continue to be sanitized.
“We are also working with Albemarle Regional Health Services for guidance on working with staff and volunteers so that we can safely resume operations as soon as possible,” Reasoner added.
Additional information about the Food Bank’s schedule, as well as information about additional food pantries in the area, can be found online at www.afoodbank.org and through the food bank's social media channels.